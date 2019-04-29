Investigative Committee works to identify other members of IS cell busted in Moscow region

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee works to establish other possible members of a cell of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). Earlier, the FSB reported that seven members of the cell had been detained, with Russian nationals as well as natives of the Central Asian and North Caucasian regions among them.

"According to early data from the investigators, between November 2016 and the present moment, suspects colluded in a Moscow region’s district to set up and participate in the activity of a clandestine cell of the international terrorist organization Islamic State," the Investigative Committee said.

They are charged with the activity to recruit new supporters, including "through calling to attacks against law enforcement officers," it said. "Searches are carried out among other emergency investigative activities aimed to establish all participants in the organization," the Investigative Committee said. The investigators have asked the court to decide on pre-trial restrictions.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Department in the Moscow Region has opened an investigation under article 205.5.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in a terrorist organization’s activities).

"The Federal Security Service, the Russian Interior Ministry, the National Guard and the Investigative Committee have carried out an operation in the Moscow region, exposing a cell of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia," the FSB’s press service said earlier in the day.

"Foreign emissaries controlled the terrorist cell from abroad. It has been established that the cell’s members were actively trying to recruit new supporters and carried out armed assaults in various Russian regions. Seven of the terrorist organization’s members have been apprehended, firearms, ammunition, means of communication, digital data storage devices and extremist literature have been seized," the FSB added.