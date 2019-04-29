Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IS cell busted in Moscow region, seven arrested

Emergencies
April 29, 18:47 UTC+3

It has been established that the cell’s members were actively trying to recruit new supporters and carried out armed assaults in various Russian regions

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has busted a clandestine cell of the Islamic State terror group, the FSB press service told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service, the Russian Interior Ministry, the National Guard and the Investigative Committee have carried out an operation in the Moscow region, exposing a cell of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia," the press service said.

"Foreign emissaries controlled the terrorist cell from abroad. Apart from Russians, the cell’s members included people from Central Asia and South Caucasus who sought to forcefully unite all Muslims and establish the so-called global Islamic caliphate. They tended to take special safety measures to cover up their activities," the press service added.

"It has been established that the cell’s members were actively trying to recruit new supporters and carried out armed assaults in various Russian regions. Seven of the terrorist organization’s members have been apprehended, firearms, ammunition, means of communication, digital data storage devices and extremist literature have been seized," the FSB added.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Department in the Moscow Region has opened an investigation under article 205.5.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (organization and participation in a terrorist organization’s activities).

