Russian emergency services sent to mine in Lugansk to assist after accident

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. At the request of the officials of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian emergency services have been sent to the mine in the republic, where an accident took place, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

"At the request of LPR officials, Russian emergency services are currently on their way to the site of the accident in order to provide help and carry out rescue operations," the ministry said.

The LPR emergencies ministry’s press service said earlier that an accident took place at the Skhidcarbon mine in the Yurievka settlement. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has taken the situation under his personal control, establishing an inter-ministerial commission on eliminating the atfermath of the accident, LuganskInformCenter news agency reported.