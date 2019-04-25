Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian emergency services sent to mine in Lugansk to assist after accident

Emergencies
April 25, 22:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The LPR emergencies ministry’s press service said earlier that an accident took place at the Skhidcarbon mine in the Yurievka settlement

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

Read also

Bodies of all nine people killed in Solikamsk mine fire lifted to surface

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. At the request of the officials of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian emergency services have been sent to the mine in the republic, where an accident took place, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

"At the request of LPR officials, Russian emergency services are currently on their way to the site of the accident in order to provide help and carry out rescue operations," the ministry said.

The LPR emergencies ministry’s press service said earlier that an accident took place at the Skhidcarbon mine in the Yurievka settlement. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has taken the situation under his personal control, establishing an inter-ministerial commission on eliminating the atfermath of the accident, LuganskInformCenter news agency reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Mining Eastern Ukraine
Companies
Russian Emergencies Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT