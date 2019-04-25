Man killed in Moscow shootout carried fake press pass, media worker says

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. A Moscow Times press pass found on the body of one of the people killed in a Moscow shootout on Thursday is fake, member of the newspaper's staff Daniil Kozin told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, two people were killed in a shootout near Moscow’s Novyye Cheryomushki metro station. An investigation has been opened into the incident. According to preliminary information, both were Russian nationals. A number of Telegram channels said that one of them, identified as Vagif Gumbatov, had carried a Moscow Times press pass.

"Vagif Gumbatov was not a member of the Moscow Times’ staff, his press pass was fake," Kozin said.