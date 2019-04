MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Two people have been killed in a shootout near Moscow’s Novyye Cheryomushki metro station, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

"Two bodies with gunshot wounds have been found near the entrance to Novyye Cheryomushki metro station. According to preliminary information, a man opened fire, killing another person, and then committed suicide," the source said.

A crime scene team is working to establish the circumstances of the incident.