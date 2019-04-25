Explosion reported in Western Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, April 25. /TASS/. A new explosion shook the Pugoda town area in Western Sri Lanka on Thursday morning, Sri Lanka’s news portal News First reported.

Sri Lankan police are investigating the explosion.

According to news portal Ada Derana, a small explosion occurred not far from the town court. No victims were reported yet.

On April 21, the heaviest in the country’s history series of terror attacks occurred in Sri Lanka, in which 359 people were killed, including 39 foreigners, and more than 500 were injured. Eight explosions shook the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, in particular in Catholic churches during Easter services and in hotels. Seven suicide bombers who were Sri Lankan citizens were involved in the attacks. More than 60 people were detained during the investigation into the attacks.