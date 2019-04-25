Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Explosion reported in Western Sri Lanka

Emergencies
April 25, 8:26 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

According to news portal Ada Derana, a small explosion occurred not far from the town court

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, archives

NEW DELHI, April 25. /TASS/. A new explosion shook the Pugoda town area in Western Sri Lanka on Thursday morning, Sri Lanka’s news portal News First reported.

Read also

Explosions in Sri Lanka could be committed in response to New Zealand attacks — minister

Five more suspects arrested in relation to Sri Lanka attacks

Jamaat al-Tawhid al-Watania claims responsibility for Sri Lanka terror attacks — media

At least 7 suicide bombers carried out Sri Lanka blasts — AP

Sri Lankan police are investigating the explosion.

According to news portal Ada Derana, a small explosion occurred not far from the town court. No victims were reported yet.

On April 21, the heaviest in the country’s history series of terror attacks occurred in Sri Lanka, in which 359 people were killed, including 39 foreigners, and more than 500 were injured. Eight explosions shook the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, in particular in Catholic churches during Easter services and in hotels. Seven suicide bombers who were Sri Lankan citizens were involved in the attacks. More than 60 people were detained during the investigation into the attacks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
7
Emergencies Ministry says 43 people rescued following gas blast in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
2
Russia ready for dialogue on nuclear disarmament, no one has started talks - Kremlin aide
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Hungary, Slovakia brace for end of gas supplies via Ukraine
5
China cautious over cooperation with Russia over anti-Russian sanctions - Kremlin
6
Senator upbeat on enhancing Eurasian partnership between Russia and China
7
Russian military to get first upgraded Tupolev-160M bomber in 2021
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT