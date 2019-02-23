Tretyakov painting heist suspect to undergo psych exam, says police source

MOSCOW, February 23. / TASS /. The suspect in the Ai-Petri Crimea Kuindzhi painting theft in the Tretyakov Gallery, Denis Chuprikov has been sent in for a psychiatric evaluation, a source in the law enforcement agency told TASS on Saturday.

"Chuprikov has been sent to his previously appointed psychiatric evaluation. Experts will have to assess his actions at the time of the crime," the source said.

Thirty-one year old Chuprikov was charged under Part 2, Article 164, (theft of special value object, committed by a group of people, based on previous agreement or by an organized group) of the Russian Criminal Code. The investigation thinks that he had accomplices who have not yet been established. The defense asks to charge him differently, from Part 1 Article 164, insisting that he committed the crime without accomplices.

Chuprikov expressed remorse, explained his actions by the desire to draw attention to himself, and stated that the theft of the picture was his own decision.

The painting was taken on January 27 from the Tretyakov Gallery exhibition. Chuprikov was arrested quickly after the theft and the painting, worth approximately about $200,000 was discovered and returned back to the museum. It had been brought from St. Petersburg’s Russian Museum to be displayed at the exhibition of Kuindzhi’s works.

Arkhip Kuindzhi (1842-1910), an outstanding landscape painter of the second half of the 19th century. He created a special type of romantic landscape based on a realistic perception of the world transformed by the artist’s personal touch.

The exhibition at the Tretyakov Gallery offers more than 180 of his paintings from the collections of the Gallery, the Russian Museum, as well as from the collections of 19 regional museums and from museums of the former Soviet republics. The exhibition was opened on October 6, 2017 to be closed on February 17.

The 39x53 cm oil painting "Ai Petri. Crimea" from the collection of St. Petersburg’s State Russian Museum is dated to the 1890s.