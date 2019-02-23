No casualties in Moscow State Conservatory fire - source

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Firefighters have put out the fire at the Moscow State Conservatory, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"The fire at the conservatory in Sredny Kislovsky Pereulok has been put out, its area reached 30 square meters. There are no injuries," the source said.

The main building of the conservatory was not damaged in the fire.

"The preliminary cause of the fire is violation of fire safety norms during reconstruction works," the source added.

Earlier reports inform that a fire took place on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Moscow State Conservatory in central Moscow. The building was under reconstruction at the time of the fire.