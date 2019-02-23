Fire at Moscow State Conservatory contained

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Firefighters have contained the fire at the Moscow State Conservatory, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"The fire at the conservatory in Sredny Kislovsky Pereulok has been contained in the area of 30 square meters. There is no threat of fire spreading further," the source informed.

Earlier reports inform that a fire took place on the third floor of one of the buildings of the Moscow State Conservatory in central Moscow.

Around 30 firefighting teams are currently present at the scene. There have been no reports of injuries so far.