MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. A fire is taking place at the Moscow State Conservatory, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"A fire took place at the conservatory building located in Sredny Kislovsky Pereulok, 4. There is an open flame at the third floor," the source informed.

Fifteen firefighting teams are currently present at the scene. There have been no reports of injuries so far.