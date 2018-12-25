Over 80 flights delayed or canceled in Moscow due to snowstorm

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Nearly 70 flights were delayed and 13 more canceled at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports on Monday because of the day-long snowfall, according to Yandex Timetable online service.

Thus, as of 10:45PM Moscow time, seventeen flights were delayed and one more was canceled at Vnukovo, 21 flights were delayed and 12 were canceled at Domodedovo, and 31 flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo.

The weather in Moscow on Monday was snowy and icy, with air temperature of about -8 degrees Celsius. According to weather forecasts, it will continue snowing on Tuesday, with air temperature dropping to -12 degrees Celsius.