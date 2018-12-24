Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow resident who took part in Ukraine’s Right Sector sentenced to 3.5 years in colony

Emergencies
December 24, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Denis Bakholdin's lawyer said that the court reclassified the crime that he was charged with from grave to moderately grave

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow court has sentenced Moscow resident Denis Bakholdin for 3.5 years in a colony for participation in military actions against the Donbass militia as a member of the extremist Ukrainian organization Right Sector (outlawed in Russia), the court told TASS on Monday.

"Nagatinsky District Court finds Bakholdin guilty and sentences him to three years and six months in a general regime penal colony," a representative for the court said. The verdict was not enacted and will be appealed against in Moscow City Court. Bakholdin pled not guilty.

Lawyer for the defendant Svetlana Sidorkina told TASS that the court reclassified the crime that her defendant was charged with from grave to moderately grave.

During the dispute, state prosecutors asked the court to sentence the defendant to five years in a colony and 10 months of the restriction of liberty (prohibiting him to leave Moscow and the region without permission and ordering to monthly register with relevant authorities).

On April 20, Moscow’s Nagatinsky Court returned Bakholdin’s case to the Bryansk Region prosecutors during the preliminary proceedings to remove the drawbacks, as law violations were committed when making the bill of indictment, which hamper the merits hearing. Bakholdin was taken into custody for the investigation. He was charged under Part 2 Section 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Participation in an extremist organization").

The court found that the 37-year-old Moscow resident went to Ukraine in 2014, joined the Right Sector there and took part in its activity. He was detained in March 2017 in the Bryansk Region, on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Share
In other media
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
