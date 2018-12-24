Former Russian diplomat sentenced for organizing illegal migration from Syria

ST.PETERSBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Former staff member of Russia’s consulate general in Syria’s Aleppo Vitaly Generalov has received a five-year suspended sentence in St. Petersburg for creating a criminal group that brought illegal migrants from Syria to Russia, the city courts’ joint press service reported on its Telegram channel.

"The court gave Vitaly Generalov a five-year suspended sentence with a four-year probation period," the press service said.

According to the press service, Generalov worked as a supply manager at the Aleppo consulate general, where he had been sent with his wife Anna through the channels of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The investigators found out that after returning to Russia and retiring from the ministry’s post in 2013 Generalov received an offer from his Syrian acquaintances to issue invitations for foreigners willing to come to Russia.

His Syrian accomplices, who have not been identified, searched for those who wished to get these invitations. Later, migrants received visas for trips to Russia on business purposes.

The criminal group operated for nearly two years and issued more than 1,000 invitations for foreign citizens, earning at least 5.6 mln rubles ($81,800), investigators said.

Other members of the group also received suspended four-year and two-year suspended sentences. All of them have pleaded guilty.