Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Russian diplomat sentenced for organizing illegal migration from Syria

Emergencies
December 24, 18:02 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

Vitaly Generalov was given a five-year suspended sentence with a four-year probation period

Share
1 pages in this article

ST.PETERSBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Former staff member of Russia’s consulate general in Syria’s Aleppo Vitaly Generalov has received a five-year suspended sentence in St. Petersburg for creating a criminal group that brought illegal migrants from Syria to Russia, the city courts’ joint press service reported on its Telegram channel.

"The court gave Vitaly Generalov a five-year suspended sentence with a four-year probation period," the press service said.

According to the press service, Generalov worked as a supply manager at the Aleppo consulate general, where he had been sent with his wife Anna through the channels of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The investigators found out that after returning to Russia and retiring from the ministry’s post in 2013 Generalov received an offer from his Syrian acquaintances to issue invitations for foreigners willing to come to Russia.

His Syrian accomplices, who have not been identified, searched for those who wished to get these invitations. Later, migrants received visas for trips to Russia on business purposes.

The criminal group operated for nearly two years and issued more than 1,000 invitations for foreign citizens, earning at least 5.6 mln rubles ($81,800), investigators said.

Other members of the group also received suspended four-year and two-year suspended sentences. All of them have pleaded guilty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Rostec ready to participate in 5G development projects in Russia
4
Former Russian diplomat sentenced for organizing illegal migration from Syria
5
Russian forces fire anti-ship missiles during Crimea drills
6
Russian Defense Ministry delegation arrives in Iran
7
Eight bodies found in Solikamsk mine after fire
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT