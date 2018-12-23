Solikamsk mine fire extinguished - rescuers

© Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Perm Region/TASS

TASS, December 23. The fire in a mine in Solikamsk in Russia’s Urals that killed nine people has been extinguished, a spokesman for the crisis management headquarters told TASS on Sunday.

"According to the latest update, the fire has been put out. All the seats of fire have been extinguished," the spokesman said.

A fire broke out in an Uralkaliy mine in Solikamsk on Saturday morning, preliminarily because of construction works. The fire caused heavy smoke. At that moment, 17 people were working underground, but only eight of them managed to come to the surface. None was injured. Nine workers of the contractor company US-30 were trapped in the mine. All of them died. Efforts are being taken to lift the bodies to the surface.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of violations of safety rules causing the death of three or more people. Four employees of the contractor company have been detained.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Investigative Committee has commissioned a team of experts to Solikamsk.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the incident with the region’s governor and the Russian emergencies minister. December 24 has been declared a day of mourning in the region.