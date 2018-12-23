Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 222 - authorities say

Emergencies
December 23, 16:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are no foreigners among the victims

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

TASS, December 23. At least 222 people died and 843 others were injured after a tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday night, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Nugroho, tweeted.

"As of 4 p.m. local time [09.00 a.m. GMT] 222 people died, 843 were injured and 28 went missing," the official wrote. There are no foreigners among the victims, all those dead are Indonesian citizens.

Earlier reports said 168 people were killed and another 745 were injured.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
Putin is afraid of no questions, says Kremlin spokesman
3
Scherbakova wins gold in women's singles at Russian Figure Skating Championship
4
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
5
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
6
Mine rescuers cannot reach out nine people blocked in Solikamsk mine due to smoke
7
Press review: Putin’s annual press conference and winners and losers in Trump's Syria exit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT