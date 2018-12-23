Indonesian tsunami death toll climbs to 222 - authorities say

TASS, December 23. At least 222 people died and 843 others were injured after a tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday night, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Nugroho, tweeted.

"As of 4 p.m. local time [09.00 a.m. GMT] 222 people died, 843 were injured and 28 went missing," the official wrote. There are no foreigners among the victims, all those dead are Indonesian citizens.

Earlier reports said 168 people were killed and another 745 were injured.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.