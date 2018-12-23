Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mourning declared for victims of Urals mine fire

Emergencies
December 23, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

All entertainment events were canceled in the Solikamsk district on Sunday and on Monday following the tragedy

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A national day of mourning was declared for Monday following the deadly fire in a mine in Solikamsk in Russia’s Urals, Governor of the Perm Region Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"I have signed the documents on declaring the mourning in the region on December 24," Reshetnikov said.

All entertainment events were canceled in the Solikamsk district on Sunday and on Monday following the tragedy.

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters in the Solikamsk mine when construction work was underway by a contracting company. At that moment, 17 people were working underground, but just eight of them managed to come to the surface. Later, nine bodies of those trapped were found in the mine and they will be recovered soon.

According to representatives of Russian potash fertilizer producer Uralkali, which owns the mine, the smoke occurred after construction waste and foam had caught fire. Investigators have launched a probe into safety rules negligence during construction works.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the authorities to provide every support for the relatives of the dead construction workers and investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
2
Russian lawmaker ready to offer assistance for UN mission’s arrival in Crimea
3
Putin congratulates Japanese emperor on 85th birthday
4
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
5
Death toll in Indonesian tsunami soars to 168
6
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
7
Poroshenko signs law on Ukrainian Orthodox Church renaming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT