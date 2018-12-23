Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Death toll in Indonesian tsunami soars to 168

Emergencies
December 23, 10:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nearly 745 others were injured

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/BANTEN POLICE HEADQUARTERS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. At least 168 people were killed and nearly 745 others were injured after a tsunami struck Indonesia overnight to Sunday, the Detik news portal reported citing local authorities.

Earlier reports said 62 people died and 584 others were injured.

Some 30 people went missing, according to the report. Nearly 430 houses have been seriously damaged.

Indonesia’s authorities admitted that the early warning system to predict a tsunami, which is usually caused by a volcano eruption, was not in place. "The tools of early warning, which we currently have, are mainly related to tectonic phenomena rather than volcanic ones," Rahmat Triyono, head of the earthquakes and tsunami center at Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, said, according to the Detik news portal.

Earlier, the agency declared the threat of high waves in the Sundra Strait. This warning is in place until December 25.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Death toll in Indonesian tsunami soars to 168
2
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
3
Gerhard Schroeder criticizes US for exerting pressure on Germany over Nord Stream 2
4
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
5
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
6
Maritime traffic temporarily restricted near Feodosia due to frigate's combat training
7
Putin congratulates Japanese emperor on 85th birthday
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT