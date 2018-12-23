Over 60 killed, at least 20 missing after tsunami hits Indonesia

TASS, December 23. At least 62 people were killed and another 20 went missing after a tsunami struck Indonesia overnight to Sunday, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Sutopo Nugroho, said.

"According to the latest data, 62 people died and at least 20 went missing, and another 584 were injured," the spokesman said in a statement, according to the Detik news portal.

Nearly 430 houses and several hotels were seriously damaged, he noted.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. The spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.