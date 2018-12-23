All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire

© Press Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Perm Territory / TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. All nine bodies of trapped miners have been found in the Solikamsk mine after a fire, the emergencies center said on Sunday.

It was earlier reported that eight bodies were found in the mine.

"The ninth body was found in the same place as the other six bodies," the emergencies center said.

On Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters in a mine in Solikamsk, Perm Region, near the Urals, when construction work was underway by a contracting company. At that moment, 17 people were working underground, but just eight of them managed to come to the surface. Rescuers have tried to reach the remaining nine miners, but none of the attempts were successful due to high temperature and smoke.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s regional branch opened a criminal case over violation of safety rules in mining, construction and other activities that entailed death of three or more persons.