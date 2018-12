MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. The death toll in Indonesian tsunami has grown to 43 people, with 585 people injured, Reuters reported on Sunday citing head of public relations at the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management Sutopo Nugroho. Two people still remain missing.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. Sutopo Nugroho said the tsunami might have been caused by the Krakatoa eruption.