Russia’s Investigative Committee opens criminal case into Solikamsk mine fire

Emergencies
December 22, 19:43 UTC+3

Nine employees of a contract company are in the smoke-blanketed zone

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Investigators have launched a criminal case into violation of safety rules during construction of a shaft in a mine in Solikamsk, the Russian Ural region of Perm, the Investigative Committee’s regional branch said on Saturday.

"Nine employees of a contract company are in the smoke-blanketed zone. There is evidence that the people have died. A criminal case was opened under Article 216 of Russia’s Criminal Code (violation of safety rules in mining, construction and other activities that entailed the death of three or more persons)," the committee said.

The investigators plan to analyze evidence gathered at the crime scene and compare it to the documents regulating safety rules at that section.

According to the investigators, employees of a third contractor company were in the mine for construction work. Eight of the 17 people working underground came to the surface, they were not hurt. Rescuers have no communication with the rest nine workers trapped in the mine.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a depth of 340 meters in a mine of Uralkali, a Russian producer of potash fertilizer.


