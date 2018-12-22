Russian Emergencies Ministry denies reports about methane explosion in Solikamsk mine

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry denies media reports about a methane explosion in the Solikamsk mine.

"The Emergencies Ministry denies that. The information about a methane explosion contradicts the reality," a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Earlier reports said that nine people were blocked in a mine in Solikamsk in the Perm Region that came under fire. Mine rescuers cannot reach nine people due to high temperature and smoke and have no connection with the miners. The fire broke at the depth of 340 meters during concrete lining works carried out by a contracting company.