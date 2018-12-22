Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Emergencies Ministry denies reports about methane explosion in Solikamsk mine

Emergencies
December 22, 16:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said that nine people were blocked in a mine in Solikamsk in the Perm Region that came under fire

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry denies media reports about a methane explosion in the Solikamsk mine.

"The Emergencies Ministry denies that. The information about a methane explosion contradicts the reality," a source in the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Earlier reports said that nine people were blocked in a mine in Solikamsk in the Perm Region that came under fire. Mine rescuers cannot reach nine people due to high temperature and smoke and have no connection with the miners. The fire broke at the depth of 340 meters during concrete lining works carried out by a contracting company.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rejected INF Treaty resolution at UN General Assembly will enable US to ruin that document
2
Russian Emergencies Ministry denies reports about methane explosion in Solikamsk mine
3
Moscow hopes Ukraine will stop aggressive actions against Russia — foreign ministry
4
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
5
UK law enforcement halts cooperation with Russia on Browder case
6
Russia’s defense ministry to sign long-term contract for modernized Tor-family systems
7
Russian cutting-edge frigate starts sea trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT