Powerful earthquake rocks Kamchatka’s coastline

Emergencies
December 20, 20:51 UTC+3

The epicenter was located at a depth of 85 kilometers

© Yury Smituik/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake has rocked Kamchatka’s coastline in the Russian Far East, the Kamchatka department of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service reported on Thursday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located some 170 kilometers off the town of Ust-Kamchatsk with a population of 5,000, at a depth of 85 kilometers.

Later, a magnitude 5.8 aftershock, with an epicenter located at a depth of 79 kilometers was reported from the area.

The US Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning following this quake.

Meanwhile, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS that the earthquake has caused no damages in the region. No casualties were reported either.

"According to preliminary data, no casualties or damages were reported. Magnitude 1 earth tremors were felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Magnitude 2 earth tremors were felt in Ust-Kamchatsk, and magnitude 5 tremors were felt in the village of Nikolskoye," the source said.

