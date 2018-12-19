Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea FSB officers detain illegal armed group member storing TNT in weapons cache

Emergencies
December 19, 20:29 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

The armed group was reportedly involved in energy blockade of Crimea

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, December 19./TASS/. Russian FSB officers in Crimea have detained a member of an illegal armed group involved in energy blockade of Crimea and arranging a cache in which 12 kilogram of TNT were found, the FSB said in a report circulated by media on Wednesday.

"The investigation department of the Russian FSB in the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has brought charges against a 57-year-old Russian citizen detained as he was entering Crimea on December 12. The man is accused of illegal acquisition, storage and carrying of ammunition and explosives," it said.

It has been established that last spring he arranged in Crimea a cache with ammunition and explosives to use them in Crimea, it said. FSB officers found the cache which contained 12 kilograms of TNT and 200 cartridges, the report said.

According to FSB data, the man was involved in the activity of a nationalist paramilitary group controlled by Lenur Islyamov, the mastermind of an operation to blow up a power transmission line in Ukraine’s Kherson region in 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Aftermath of fatal high-speed train crash in Turkey's capital
8
Shooting incident in Los Angeles suburb kills 13
9
Venice submerged as record-breaking high tide floods historic city
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
State Duma abolishes national roaming in Russia
2
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
3
Russia’s heavy strike drone to make debut flight in spring
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Putin’s annual news conference to be held ‘without innovations,’ says Kremlin
6
US fails to achieve own objectives in Syria, Russian lawmaker says
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT