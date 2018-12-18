Police in Vilnius detain Russian national living in Lithuania

VILNIUS, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to Lithuania is trying to find out why Russian national Valery Ivanov residing in Lithuania was detained in Vilnius on Tuesday, the Embassy said on its website.

"The embassy is actively trying to clarify all circumstances related to the detention of a national of the Russian Federation by the Lithuanian police," the report said. The embassy said it was seeking an immediate meeting with the detained 71-year-old Russian national.

Ivanov, born in Kaunas, is a well-known in Lithuania political writer. He only had time to write on his Facebook page that several people were trying to get into his apartment. "I don’t know why they start persecuting me and what will happen to me now," he wrote.

Over the recent years, Ivanov has led in Lithuania the Russian-Lithuanian-Polish non-governmental organization Unity, coming out in favor of restoring the USSR. The Lithuanian court convicted him for three years in jail for his activity. After having served his prison term, Ivanov wrote the book entitled "Lithuanian Prison".