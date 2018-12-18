Russian cargo ship runs aground off British coast, paper reports

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. A Russian 16,000-tonne ship known as the Kuzma Minin has run aground off the coast of Britain’s Cornwall County as the area was being pounded by stormy weather, the Daily Mirror wrote on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the bulk carrier is "dangerously close" to a nearby beach.

The ship, which has 18 Russian crew, had set off from Terneuzen, a port in the Netherlands, where it was earlier arrested due to its owner’s debts. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency plans to refloat the bulk carrier.

The Kuzma Minin operated by the Murmansk Shipping Company had stayed in the port of Terneuzen for several months. Sergei Fishov, a coordinator for the International Transport Workers’ Federation, said in October that the shipowner’s debt exceeded 2.2 mln euro.