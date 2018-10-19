Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source

Emergencies
October 19, 11:36 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

However there has been no official confirmation of the pilots’ death yet

Share
1 pages in this article
L-39 aircraft

L-39 aircraft

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KRASNODAR, October 19. /TASS/. The pilots of Russia’s military training jet L-39 Albatros, which crashed in the Sea of Azov on Thursday afternoon may be dead, a source in the Defense Ministry’s inquiry probing into the emergency said on Friday.

"There has been no official confirmation of the pilots’ death yet. The pilots or their bodies have not been found so far, but miracles don’t happen. The site of the crash has been established accurately. The plane’s fragments and one parachute have been found there. But the parachute’s pilot is missing," the source said, adding that too much time had elapsed since the L-39’s crash and there were no chances the pilots might stay afloat for so long.

Read also
L-39 aircraft

Training aircraft L-39 crashes in Russian Krasnodar region

According to earlier reports, the plane crashed during a training flight at about 17:00 Moscow time on Thursday. Technical failure is a likely reason. The plane carried no weapons. Both pilots are believed to have ejected themselves. According to the source, the L-39 had taken off from the airdrome of a naval aviation pilots’ retraining center in Yeysk.

The training plane L-39 Albatros was developed in Czechoslovakia. It performed the first flight in 1968. In 1972, it was selected as the main training plane for the military pilots of the Warsaw Treaty Organization’s member-states. Russia’s flight schools still use it as the main plane to train cadets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
About 20,000 people pay last tributes to victims of Crimea college attack
11
Russia mourns Crimean college attack victims
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source
2
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
3
Russian-Chinese ties at their best level in history, says defense minister
4
Lavrov hopes NATO ‘wise enough’ to prevent third world war
5
Putin backs creation of a free trade zone between Egypt and Eurasian Economic Union
6
PM calls state of Russia-EU economic relations 'time of missed opportunities'
7
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT