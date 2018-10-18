Funerals for Kerch tragedy victims due in Crimea, Krasnodar region on Friday

SIMFEROPOL, October 18. /TASS/. The victims of a gun and bomb attack at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea on Wednesday will be buried in Crimea and in the southern Krasnodar region on Friday. One of the victims will be airlifted to Chelyabink, the Urals, Kerch city’s deputy mayor told TASS on Thursday.

"Public viewing for practically all of those killed, and maybe for all of them, will be tomorrow," said Dilyaver Melgaziyev, adding that the funerals will be held also on October 19.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea as of Thursday.

On Wednesday, a local student, armed with a rifle, went on a shooting rampage and detonated a bomb on the campus of the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. The shooter later turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. Subsequently, a criminal case was initially opened on terrorism charges, but was later reclassified as murder.

Earlier, the Crimean authorities issued the official list of the fatalities, including 20 people, the attacker among them. The youngest of the students were only 15. Later, medics said a female patient had died. The list of those injured includes 44 people, of whom seven are in critical condition.

Patients in grave condition are being evacuated to clinics of Moscow, Krasnodar and Simferopol.

The situation in Kerch is under control, there is no panic, Dilyaver Melgaziyev said. Armed guards are deployed at every school and kindergarten. The Polytechnic College will reopen on Monday, October 22, but not the campus where the tragedy occurred.

Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said the families of the killed students would receive on Thursday one million rubles ($15,193) each, while those injured would receive half-a-million rubles.