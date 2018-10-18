Russian L-39 trainer aircraft sinks, search for pilot continues, says source

KRASNODAR, October 18. /TASS/. An L-39 trainer aircraft that crashed into the Sea of Azov off the Krasnodar coast sank, and search for the pilots who had ejected continues, a source from Russian southern Krasnodar region’s emergencies services has told TASS.

"At the moment search continues for two people. The search operation is underway at sea and on the ground. We know that the plane sank, and it is not yet clear whether they have survived or not," the source said.

He said the approximate crash scene is known. Motor boats are used in the search, while divers have not joined the search-and-rescue operation as of yet.

Earlier reports said the plane crashed at about 5 pm, Moscow time, as it was on a training flight. Technical malfunctioning is seen as a possible cause of the crash. Both pilots had ejected from the plane before it crashed into the water about 1.5 kilometers off the coast.

Aero L-39 Albatros was designed in Czechoslovakia. Its maiden flight was in 1968, while in 1972 it was chosen as the main trainer plane for the countries members of the Warsaw Treaty Organization. It still remains the main aircraft for training students of Russian flight schools.