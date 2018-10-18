Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea leader asserts Kerch college shooter could not have plotted attack alone

Emergencies
October 18, 15:32 UTC+3 KERCH

On October 17, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide

Share
1 pages in this article
Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov

Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

KERCH, October 18. /TASS/. The college student who carried out a mass shooting and explosion attack at a vocational institute in the Crimean city of Kerch could not have plotted the entire incident single-handedly, Crimea’s head Sergei Aksyonov told reporters on Thursday.

More news on
CRIMEA COLLEGE ATTACK
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Death toll from Crimea college attack climbs to 21

Investigators to dissect Crimea college shooter’s psychological profile

Austrian chancellor extends condolences over Crimea college attack

"The fact that he acted alone at the scene is understandable. My colleagues and I believe, however, that he could not have plotted all the preliminary details all by himself," he asserted.

According to Aksyonov, Russia’s National Guard had placed armed guards around all schools and daycare centers throughout Kerch in the wake of the tragedy.

"Today, all pre-school [institutions] and schools have been put under the protection of Russian National Guard fighters. All 21 schools and 20 daycare centers without exception are being guarded from 7am," he stated.

Crimea’s head added that the Kerch Polytechnic College where the attack occurred on Wednesday, would reopen on Monday, October 22.

"We are dealing with [the tragedy’s] aftermath. The college will resume its work on Monday [October 22]," he said.

Meanwhile, Dilyaver Melgaziev, Deputy Head of the Kerch Municipal Administration, informed TASS that security had been beefed up at the city’s social infrastructure facilities, adding that the campus of the Kerch Polytechnic College continued to be cordoned off.

On Wednesday, a local student, armed with a rifle, went on a shooting rampage and detonated a bomb on the campus of the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. The shooter later turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. Subsequently, a criminal case was initially opened on terrorism charges, but was later reclassified as murder.

Twenty-one people died because of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, including the gun-wielding teenage attacker who ended up taking his own life. Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition.

Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea as of Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia mourns Crimean college attack victims
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
2
Lavrov hopes NATO ‘wise enough’ to prevent third world war
3
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
4
Pyrotechnical specialists begin clean-up around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
5
Islamic State takes over 700 hostages in Syria — source
6
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to receive S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems
7
Skripal charges against Russia may stem from "internal political situation", says Medvedev
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT