Images of lit candles projected onto the facade of Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg in memory for the victims of the 17 October 2018 Kerch polytechnic school attack © Donat Sorokin/TASS

Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition. Photo: A young woman lights a candle in the city of Simferopol, Crimea © Maks Vetrov/TASS

On October 17, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide. Photo: Flowers and lit candles left by mourners in Sevastopol © Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

On October 17, a student went on a shooting rampage, detonated a bomb at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, and later committed suicide. Twenty-one people died because of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were taken to local hospitals, with ten of them in intensive care units in grave condition. Three days of mourning have been declared in Crimea.