UN secretary general expresses condolences to families of victims in college shooting

THE UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the shooting at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Thursday.

"The secretary general is saddened by the news of a tragic attack at a college in Kerch, as a result of which, according to reports, many students died and sustained injuries," Dujarric said.

Guterres "expresses deepest condolences to the families and friends of victims and hopes for the soonest recovery of those injured," the spokesperson added. Dujarric stressed that the UN secretary general condemns any forms of violence against peaceful citizens.

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and staged an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder.

Twenty people died in the shooting and explosion at the Kerch college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were injured.

A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.