Victims of Kerch college shooting all students and employees — authorities

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. The people who died in the Kerch college shooting were students or employees, deputy head of the local administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev told TASS on Thursday.

"Among the victims are 15 students, six of them under the age of 18, and five adults who were employees at the college," Melgaziyev said.

It was earlier reported that relatives have identified the bodies of all victims in the attack.

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and staged an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder.

Twenty people died in the shooting and explosion at the Kerch college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were injured.

A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.