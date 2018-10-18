Deathtoll in Kerch college shooting climbs to 20 people — authorities

KERCH, October 18. /TASS/. The deathtoll in the Kerch college shooting has reached 20 people, deputy head of city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev told TASS on Thursday.

"Twenty people died. The last car brought to the morgue the bodies not of three, but four people. They found another body," he said.

Bodies of all people killed in the Kerch college shooting have been identified, Melgaziyev added. "We know the names of all the victims. All 20 people have been identified," he said.

It was earlier reported that 19 people died in the shooting and explosion at the Kerch college, including the attacker who committed suicide. Around 50 people were injured.

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and orchestrated an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder. A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.