Search and rescue operation complete on territory of Kerch college after shooting

Emergencies
October 18, 3:02 UTC+3

Relatives have identified 10 out of 18 people who died in the shooting and explosion at the Kerch college, deputy head of the city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev said

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

KERCH, Octber 18. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry's search and rescue operations have been completed on the territory of the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea after a mass shooting and an explosion, local administration told TASS on Thursday.

"Only investigators are working on the site now <...> There are no large debris, just mostly broken glass. Communal services are cleaning it up," a local administration spokesperson said.

Ten people injured in Kerch college shooting remain in intensive care — minister

Relatives have identified 10 out of 18 people who died in the shooting and explosion at the Kerch college, deputy head of the city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev told TASS on Thursday. "According to available information, 10 people have already been identified. Identification will be completed by morning," Melgaziyev said.

He added that teachers have identified five out of 10 people in intensive care. It was earlier reported that those injured could not be identified because they were unable to report their personal information due to a serious condition. Crimea's head Sergey Aksyonov suggested to take photos of those in intensive care and show them to college teachers.

"Five students have been preliminarily identified, out of 10 who remain in serious condition," Melgaziyev said.

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and orchestrated an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. According to the latest reports, 19 people died and over 50 were injured in the attack. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder. A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.

Blast at Crimean college
