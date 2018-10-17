Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Estonian prime minister expresses condolences over Kerch tragedy

Emergencies
October 17, 23:49 UTC+3 TALLINN

On Wednesday, a student opened fire at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea, killing 19 people and injuring over 50 more

Share
1 pages in this article

A local resident attends a vigil at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

Read also

Anti-terror agency examines bomb use version by Kerch senior college shooter

TALLINN, October 17. /TASS/. Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas has expressed condolences to the families and friends of victims of the college shooting in the Crimean city of Kerch.

"My deepest condolences to families and friends of those who died as a result of the tragedy in Crimea," Ratas wrote on his Facebook account on Wednesday. "I wish swift recovery to those who were injured."

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and orchestrated an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. According to the latest reports, 19 people died and over 50 were injured in the attack. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder. A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Blast at Crimean college
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
9
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
2
Russia's UN envoy rejects artificial deadline for setting up Syria constitution committee
3
Medvedev warns West cannot sway Moscow’s stance by stoking anti-Russian hysteria
4
Crimean college shooter opened gunfire after explosion rocked building
5
Arctic Maritime Competence Center opens in St. Petersburg
6
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
7
Moscow and Cairo will seek to resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts, says Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT