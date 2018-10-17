Estonian prime minister expresses condolences over Kerch tragedy

TALLINN, October 17. /TASS/. Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas has expressed condolences to the families and friends of victims of the college shooting in the Crimean city of Kerch.

"My deepest condolences to families and friends of those who died as a result of the tragedy in Crimea," Ratas wrote on his Facebook account on Wednesday. "I wish swift recovery to those who were injured."

On Wednesday, a student opened fire and orchestrated an explosion at the Kerch Polytechnic College in Crimea. He later committed suicide. According to the latest reports, 19 people died and over 50 were injured in the attack. The criminal case was initially opened over an act of terrorism, but was later reclassified as murder. A three-day mourning will start in Crimea on Thursday.