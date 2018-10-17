Atmosphere calm in Kerch despite deadly college blast, says Crimean leader

MOSCOW, October 17./TASS/. The situation in Crimea’s Kerch is calm after the deadly blast at a college, Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation [in the city] is calm, though no doubt, a tragedy occurred," Aksyonov said, noting that the agencies have different data on the incident.

The Crimean head denied reports on social media that a shooting had occurred in Kerch after the explosion.

An explosion rocked a technical college in Kerch on Wednesday afternoon. According to the latest data, 13 people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded.

First Deputy Director of Russia’s National Guard Sergei Melikov said the blast had been triggered by an improvised explosive device.