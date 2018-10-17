Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 200 troops sent to clean up rubble from Crimean blast

Emergencies
October 17, 14:17 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON
ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 17. /TASS/. More than 200 military servicemen and about 10 pieces of equipment have been sent to the explosion site in the Crimean city of Kerch, the press service of Russia’s Southern Military District told reporters on Wednesday.

"More than 200 military servicemen from the Southern Military District and about 10 pieces of heavy equipment have been dispatched on orders of the commander of the Southern Military District to assist the emergency services of the city of Kerch in clearing the rubble at the explosion site at the Polytechnic College," the press service said.

