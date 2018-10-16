Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Unknown perpetrators steal icons from a church in Ukraine

Emergencies
October 16, 20:52 UTC+3 KIEV

According to preliminary reports, they have stolen ancient icons only

KIEV, October 16. /TASS/. On the night of October 16, unknown perpetrators stole ancient icons from the Church of St. Paraskeva-Petka of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, located in the Priozerye settlement, Odessa Region, the press service of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate informed on Tuesday.

"The thieves have stolen an ancient gold-plated 1.5-meter icon of St. Barbara, as well as two other ancient icons. <…> They stole only ancient icons and did not touch any others," the message of the press service states.

Since 2014, after the coup d’etat in Ukraine, there have been increased attempts to attack representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and to damage churches belonging to the Moscow Patriarchate. Earlier, representatives of the church claimed that there have been more than 50 attacks on churches in the Odessa Eparchy, however, no perpetrators have been found or punished.

