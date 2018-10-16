Two pilots killed in Su-27 fighter jet crash during Clear Sky drills in Ukraine

KIEV, October 16. /TASS/. The Su-27 fighter jet has crashed on Tuesday in Ukraine’s Vinnitskaya Region during the Clear Sky 2018 military drills, which take place in Ukraine from October 8 to October 19, the Ukrainian Military Prosecutor’s Office informed. Two pilots were killed in the crash, the prosecutor’s office stated, citing Ukraine’s General Staff.

"According to preliminary data, the aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force took off from the Starokonstantinovo airfield in order to perform a military training exercise within the framework of the Clear Sky 2018 military drills," the message states.

The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that two pilots - a Ukrainian and a US citizen - were killed in the crash, citing Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday that around 17:00 local time, a Su-27 fighter jet crashed near the village of Ulanov between the towns of Berdychev and Khmelnik during a military training exercise.