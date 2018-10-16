Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov calls for soonest investigation of Saudi journalist’s disappearance

Emergencies
October 16, 19:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomat welcomed the agreement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the steps that help carry out the investigation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia calls for the soonest investigation of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, so that the results will become known to the international community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday during the interview with the Euronews channel.

"I support the calls for this investigation to take place as soon as possible," he said. "We welcome the agreement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the steps that help carry out this investigation. I expect that the results will be made known to the international community."

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s current policy, arrived to the general consulate of his country in Istanbul on October 2 and has not been in contact since then. According to several media outlets, the journalist was killed in the diplomatic mission’s building. So far, Saudi officials have refuted the allegations. At the same time, according to CNN, Riyadh is preparing to admit to the killing the Saudi journalist during "an interrogation that went wrong".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
2
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
3
Two pilots killed in Su-27 fighter jet crash during Clear Sky drills in Ukraine
4
Russia, Israel discuss Russian-US relations
5
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
6
First NPP power unit in Uzbekistan to be launched in 2028
7
Armenia’s PM Pashinyan announces his resignation live on Public television
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT