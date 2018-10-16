Lavrov calls for soonest investigation of Saudi journalist’s disappearance

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia calls for the soonest investigation of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, so that the results will become known to the international community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday during the interview with the Euronews channel.

"I support the calls for this investigation to take place as soon as possible," he said. "We welcome the agreement between Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the steps that help carry out this investigation. I expect that the results will be made known to the international community."

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s current policy, arrived to the general consulate of his country in Istanbul on October 2 and has not been in contact since then. According to several media outlets, the journalist was killed in the diplomatic mission’s building. So far, Saudi officials have refuted the allegations. At the same time, according to CNN, Riyadh is preparing to admit to the killing the Saudi journalist during "an interrogation that went wrong".