Powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake hits off Kuril Islands

Emergencies
October 13, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There were no immediate reports about casualties or destruction

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean off the Kuril Islands, US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay at a depth of 467 kilometers. The tremors were registered 234 kilometers northwest of the village of Ozernovsky (inhabited by 1,500 people).

There were no immediate reports about casualties or destruction. No tsunami alert has been issued so far.

The Sakhalin-based seismic station told TASS that the earthquake struck 269 kilometers away from the city of Severokurilsk on Saturday evening.

"The 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred 269 kilometers northwest of the city of Severokurilsk at 22.10 local time (11.10 UTC) at a depth of 509 kilometers," the spokesperson said.

According to him, tremors were felt in residential areas.

