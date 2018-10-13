Ship flying Panama flag sinks in Black Sea, crew rescued

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A ship carrying metal scrap and flying the Panama flag has sunk in the Black Sea while its crew has been rescued, the press office of Russia’s Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told TASS on Saturday.

"The ship swayed to its side and sank. Eight crewmembers have been rescued and they are now aboard a tanker, which is sailing to the port of Novorossiysk," the press office said.

Among the crewmembers, there are two Turkish nationals and six citizens of Azerbaijan, the press office said. "They are feeling normal."

The Sevastopol on-duty maritime rescue center reported at 06:45 a.m. that a ship flying the Panama flag was in distress 50 miles from the Black Sea coast.

The vessel tilted to one side and its crew boarded a rescue raft. Sea-going vessels were summoned for help, including the Minerva tanker that took the distressed ship’s crew to its board.

"The ship itself has sunk," Rosmorrechflot said.

The area of the ship’s sinking has a depth of 1,900 meter. There is no threat of pollution.