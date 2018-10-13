Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ship flying Panama flag sinks in Black Sea, crew rescued

Emergencies
October 13, 16:07 UTC+3 ¶ MOSCOW

Among the crewmembers, there are two Turkish nationals and six citizens of Azerbaijan

Share
1 pages in this article
© Petr Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A ship carrying metal scrap and flying the Panama flag has sunk in the Black Sea while its crew has been rescued, the press office of Russia’s Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told TASS on Saturday.

"The ship swayed to its side and sank. Eight crewmembers have been rescued and they are now aboard a tanker, which is sailing to the port of Novorossiysk," the press office said.

Among the crewmembers, there are two Turkish nationals and six citizens of Azerbaijan, the press office said. "They are feeling normal."

The Sevastopol on-duty maritime rescue center reported at 06:45 a.m. that a ship flying the Panama flag was in distress 50 miles from the Black Sea coast.

The vessel tilted to one side and its crew boarded a rescue raft. Sea-going vessels were summoned for help, including the Minerva tanker that took the distressed ship’s crew to its board.

"The ship itself has sunk," Rosmorrechflot said.

The area of the ship’s sinking has a depth of 1,900 meter. There is no threat of pollution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Lower house speaker says Russia may quit Council of Europe
3
Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine in focus of Putin’s meeting with Security Council
4
Fragment of faulty Soyuz rocket found in Kazakhstan
5
Russia's top diplomat stresses that agreement on Syria’s Idlib is temporary
6
Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills
7
Russia and Egypt ready to take their partneship to new level — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT