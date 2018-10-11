Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Eleven killed as minibus collides with truck in Russia

Emergencies
October 11, 20:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Eleven people were killed when a minibus and a truck collided in Chuvashia, central European Russia

MOSCOW, October 11./TASS/. Eleven people were killed when a minibus and a truck collided in Chuvashia, central European Russia, region’s medical services and road police said.

The region’s administration said eight people had been injured.

"The truck drifted into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Fiat minibus," said a source from the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s regional department. He said all casualties were occupants of the minibus that was heading from Kanash, a town in Chuvashia, to Moscow.

