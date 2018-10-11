Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Major Russian insurer underwrote Soyuz launch to the tune of $69.8 mln

Emergencies
October 11, 14:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The contract insured against risks to the launch of the carrier rocket, assembler protective block and manned spacecraft, as well as its docking to the International Space Station

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The launch of the manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft followed by the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket’s failure was covered by Soglasie Insurance company for 4.6 bln rubles ($69.8 mln), according to the information provided by the public procurements website. The insurance premium totaled 143.3 mln rubles ($2.1 mln).

The contract insured against risks to the launch of the carrier rocket, assembler protective block and manned spacecraft, as well as its docking to the International Space Station. The loss of insured property of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the enterprises that took part in gearing up for and conducting the launch is a covered loss.

Earlier reports said that the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket failure had occurred during the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The crew of the spacecraft has landed safely in Kazakhstan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
4
Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch
7
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT