Major Russian insurer underwrote Soyuz launch to the tune of $69.8 mln

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The launch of the manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft followed by the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket’s failure was covered by Soglasie Insurance company for 4.6 bln rubles ($69.8 mln), according to the information provided by the public procurements website. The insurance premium totaled 143.3 mln rubles ($2.1 mln).

The contract insured against risks to the launch of the carrier rocket, assembler protective block and manned spacecraft, as well as its docking to the International Space Station. The loss of insured property of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the enterprises that took part in gearing up for and conducting the launch is a covered loss.

Earlier reports said that the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket failure had occurred during the launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The crew of the spacecraft has landed safely in Kazakhstan.