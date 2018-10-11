Russian spacecraft lands in Kazakh steppe, crew establishes contact

BAIKONUR, October 11. /TASS/. A manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft has landed in the Kazakh steppe after the Soyuz FG carrier rocket aborted its launch. The crew has established contact, a source at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told TASS.

"According to the telemetric data, the spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe and the crew got in touch. Everything is all right with them," the source said.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday. The carrier rocket with the manned spacecraft lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time.

The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

The Soyuz booster aborted after its launch, after which the crew switched to the mode of a ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe. Rescue teams have already arrived at the scene of the capsule’s landing.