Soyuz MS-10 crew exits capsule

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The search and rescue teams have reached the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landing site and report that the two crew members are in good condition and are out of the descent capsule, NASA reported on Thursday.

A Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with a manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) at 11:40 Moscow time on Thursday.

The manned spacecraft carried Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin (the commander of the Soyuz MS-10) and NASA astronaut Nick Hague.

The Soyuz booster aborted after its launch, after which the crew switched to the mode of a ballistic descent. The manned Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft landed in the Kazakh steppe.