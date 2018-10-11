Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Soyuz crew land 20 km east of Kazakhstan’s Jezkazgan, reports NASA

Emergencies
October 11, 12:52 UTC+3

The crew returned to the Earth in a ballistic descent mode.

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Crew members of Soyuz spacecraft landed 20 km east of Kazakhstan’s Jezkazgan after a failed launch on Thursday, NASA said.

"The crew returned to the Earth in a ballistic descent mode. First reports are that they are in good condition, NASA said. "We are in contact with the crew," a spokesperson said.

According to the Central Military District's statement, an Antonov-26 plane has delivered paratroops to the area where the crew of the spacecraft was spotted in Kazakhstan. According to the press-service, the capsule with the crew is 25 kilometers away from the Jezkazgan airdrome. The Mi-8 helicopters carrying search and rescue teams are on the way.

