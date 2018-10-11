Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rescue vehicles arrive at scene of Soyuz’s emergency landing

Emergencies
October 11, 13:03 UTC+3

The vehicles have cranes and equipment on board

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Rescue vehicles with a crane have arrived at the scene where the space capsule and crew have been found after an abortive launch of the Soyuz-FG booster, Russia’s Central Military District reports.

Read also

Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief

"The PEM-1 ‘Sinyaya Ptitsa’ [the Blue Bird] rescue vehicles from the Central Military District have arrived at the site where the capsule has been found. These vehicles have cranes and equipment on board," the report says.

The Central Military District’s press office has reported that the capsule is located 25 km from the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Mi-8 helicopters that have taken off to search for the space capsule are still on their way.

