Over ten aftershocks registered around Kuril Islands after morning earthquake

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 11. /TASS/. Recurrent seismic tremors were registered in the Kuril Islands area on Thursday after a powerful earthquake that occurred in the morning. The magnitude of more than ten most powerful aftershocks ranged from 3.5 to 5.7, a source at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station informed TASS.

"Strong aftershocks of the earthquake, which rocked the Kuril Islands area in the morning, are still felt. A series of weaker earthquakes continues there. These are the aftershocks of the tremors that occurred in the morning. The strongest of them have a magnitude ranging from 3.5 to 5.7, there are over ten of them," the source said.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day. Residents of the city of Severo-Kurilsk - the closest populated area to the epicenter - felt the aftershocks of 4.0 magnitude, while Kamchatka residents reported aftershocks of 2.0 magnitude. No damage has been reported.