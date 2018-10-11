Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over ten aftershocks registered around Kuril Islands after morning earthquake

Emergencies
October 11, 9:39 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The strongest of them have a magnitude ranging from 3.5 to 5.7

Share
1 pages in this article

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 11. /TASS/. Recurrent seismic tremors were registered in the Kuril Islands area on Thursday after a powerful earthquake that occurred in the morning. The magnitude of more than ten most powerful aftershocks ranged from 3.5 to 5.7, a source at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station informed TASS.

Read also

Powerful earthquake rocks Kuril Islands

"Strong aftershocks of the earthquake, which rocked the Kuril Islands area in the morning, are still felt. A series of weaker earthquakes continues there. These are the aftershocks of the tremors that occurred in the morning. The strongest of them have a magnitude ranging from 3.5 to 5.7, there are over ten of them," the source said.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day. Residents of the city of Severo-Kurilsk - the closest populated area to the epicenter - felt the aftershocks of 4.0 magnitude, while Kamchatka residents reported aftershocks of 2.0 magnitude. No damage has been reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Thai cave rescue operation: efforts to free trapped teens in full force
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills
2
Russian and Mongolian militaries fight 'terrorists' at Selenga drills in eastern Siberia
3
Five Russian companies make Forbes list of 500 world's best employers
4
Russia should freeze its membership in Council of Europe — MP
5
Fireworkers start clearing territory around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
6
Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome
7
Putin congratulates Russian fighter Nurmagomedov with UFC champion’s belt win
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT